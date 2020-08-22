Some showers tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A stalled out front will eventually move through tomorrow which will bring a few rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Most of the showers and thunderstorms will stay in St. Lawrence County with just a small chance for a shower in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
Slight rain chances will stay in the forecast all week this week with some storms possible on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.
Highs will start out in the 80s this week, but will only top out in the 70s by the end of the week.
