St. Lawrence County releases guidelines for county gyms to reopen

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health has released guidance on gym reopenings.
Earlier this month, Governor Cuomo announced gyms can reopen starting August 24th.
Now, St. Lawrence Public Health says county gyms and fitness centers need to have proof that they read and affirmed the state’s reopening guidance and submit an application to reopen.
They need to submit a business safety plan, have a certified air filtration system, and pass an inspection by Public Health.
Gyms can operate at 33% capacity if everyone wears masks, socially distances, and disinfects frequently touched surfaces.
Guidance documents can be accessed at the NY Forward website under Phase 4 industries here.
For gyms and fitness centers to reopen in St. Lawrence County, an application is required. Send an email to slccovid19sharedmailbox@stlawco.org with the following attachments:
- Proof that you have read and affirmed the New York ‘Interim Guidance for Gyms and Fitness Centers’ and click the link at the end of the document to fill out the form. Once the affirmation is complete, you can screenshot it or print the screen to save it as an attachment.
- Business safety plan. A template provided by New York State is available here.
- Inspection request form.
For more information, contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at (315) 386-2325.
