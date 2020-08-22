Thousand Islands Half Marathon forges on

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a stellar day for a run Saturday and plenty of people took advantage of it!
The Thousand Islands Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k forged on at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.
The race divvied up runners into several time slots to reduce congregation.
Runners also wore face coverings until they were away from other runners.
Marathon organizers say they’re committed to providing to a safe and fun environment.
