Barbara Bowman Lowry, 90, of Ogdensburg

As the wife of a corporate pilot, Barbara’s life from then on was one of travel and family. She stayed home to raise her 2 children. Her husband’s career initially took her back to Rochester, then on to Maryland, next Virginia and finally to a life involving summers in Toronto, Canada and winters in Nassau, Bahamas. After her children were grown she enjoyed traveling with Norman on ‘the jet’, as a caregiver for his aging employer, enabling her to see new and exciting places. Eventually both Barbara and Norman’s love for the North Country, and the St Lawrence, pulled them back to Ogdensburg. After several years as snowbirds wintering in Florida, later retirement found them living year round at their beautiful home along the river.