Barbara Bowman Lowry, 90, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Bowman Lowry, age 90 of Ogdensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday August 16th at Riverledge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara lived a long and fulfilling life. Born November 9th, 1929 the 4th child of the late Clark and Edith (McCormick) Bowman, Barbara grew up surrounded by a large family. Good times during her childhood were centered around family, friends, music and summers at the camp on the St Lawrence River.
Barbara graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and moved on to a nursing career after graduation from Highland School of Nursing in Rochester, N.Y. From Rochester she moved to California where she worked at the obstetrical unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Returning home to Ogdensburg to care for her ailing father she met the ‘boy down the street’ Norman K. Lowry. They were married April 12, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg.
As the wife of a corporate pilot, Barbara’s life from then on was one of travel and family. She stayed home to raise her 2 children. Her husband’s career initially took her back to Rochester, then on to Maryland, next Virginia and finally to a life involving summers in Toronto, Canada and winters in Nassau, Bahamas. After her children were grown she enjoyed traveling with Norman on ‘the jet’, as a caregiver for his aging employer, enabling her to see new and exciting places. Eventually both Barbara and Norman’s love for the North Country, and the St Lawrence, pulled them back to Ogdensburg. After several years as snowbirds wintering in Florida, later retirement found them living year round at their beautiful home along the river.
Barbara was known for her love of music, needlework, crafts, gardening and reading. She played piano and very much enjoyed her organ. She was incredibly skilled at needlepoint, embroidery and knitting. She enjoyed working outside and the gardens around her homes were always spectacular. She was active in community organizations and dedicated to helping others. While living in the Bahamas she was very involved in the American Women’s Club (where she served as president) and helping needy children at the Adelaide Village. In later years she became an active member of the Ogdensburg Garden Club and the Ogdensburg Hospital Auxiliary. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart and generous spirit.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years Norman Lowry: a son David Lowry (Julie) of Fairport, NY: a daughter Nancy Filiaci (Casey) of Pittsford, NY: 5 grandchildren Nicholas Lowry, Katie Williard (Noah), Casey Mae Filiaci, Gino Filiaci and Francesca Filiaci. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Montpelier and 2 brothers Robert (“Bob”) and John (“Jack”) Bowman.
A Memorial service for Barbara will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday (August 29, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held also on Saturday from 12:00 until the time of the funeral.
In memory of Barbara; Please do a good deed for someone less fortunate. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
