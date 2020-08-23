Betty R. Bailey, 93, of Watertown

Betty married Robert F. Bailey on November 9, 1946 at the Asbury Methodist Church, Watertown. Reverend Dr. George H. McClung officiated. Bob and Betty spent most of their married life in the house they built on Dodge Avenue in Sackets Harbor, NY. In 1978 they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, returning to Sackets every summer to spend time with family and friends. Bob and Betty were married for 41 wonderful years prior to Bob’s passing on August 13, 1987.