Betty R. Bailey, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with heavy heart to announce the passing of Betty R. Bailey, on Saturday, August 21, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. She was a longtime resident of Sackets Harbor and St. Petersburg, Florida, and most recently of Ives Hill Retirement Community.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private calling hour for the family will be held at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc., Adams, NY. However, all are welcome to attend a graveside funeral service at 1pm, Wednesday, August 26th, at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Rev. Missy McCarthy, pastor of the Adams United Methodist Church and the Sulphur Springs Church officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be set at a later date.
Born June 8, 1927, Betty was the daughter of Howard and Dora (Rickett) Resseguie. She attended Camps Mills, a one room school house, “until the country schools centralized with the village school”, called Hounsfield Central School and referred to today as Sackets Harbor
Central. Betty was a graduate of the class of 1944. After high school, she attended The Watertown School of Commerce, completing a course in Stenographic Secretarial study in 1945. The School of Commerce prepared her for her employment with Bagley & Sewall Co.,
The Grange Insurance Co., and later with The Northland Insurance Agency.
Betty married Robert F. Bailey on November 9, 1946 at the Asbury Methodist Church, Watertown. Reverend Dr. George H. McClung officiated. Bob and Betty spent most of their married life in the house they built on Dodge Avenue in Sackets Harbor, NY. In 1978 they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, returning to Sackets every summer to spend time with family and friends. Bob and Betty were married for 41 wonderful years prior to Bob’s passing on August 13, 1987.
Betty always embraced her communities and cherished the friendships she developed over the years through the following organizations: Order of the Eastern Stars, The Rebekahs, Girl Scouts of America, Ladies Home Bureau, Sunshine Bowling Team, American Legion Auxiliary Post 1757, Cardiac Re-Hab Club, Sackets Harbor Red Hat Society, and The Hounsfield Senior Citizen Club.
Among her hobbies were sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cross stitching. She was a lover of all puzzles, Scrabble and was an avid reader. Betty looked forward to morning exercise with her friends at Ives Hill Retirement Community, as well as spending time with family and friends. Betty will be greatly missed and forever loved.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia, “Patti” and son-in-law Todd Thiebeau, Watertown, countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her sister Kathleen (Charles) White, brother Howard, “Pat”, (Shirley) Resseguie, sister Anna (Francis) Houghtaling, sister-in-law Betty (Donald) Pacifici and brother-in-law Owen (Joyce) Bailey.
The family would like to give special thanks to: Dr. Ryan Tyler, Bonnie Servage and Gail (Samaritan Family Health), Dr. James Willis and Kate (Cardiology Associates of NNY), Dr. Jimmie Mar (Hospitalist), along with the nurses and staff of ICU, PCU and 4th Floor (Samaritan Medical Center). Your professionalism and care were greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association (Stacy Spaziani, c/o The American Heart Association, 204 Iroquois Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601) or The Jefferson County Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 NY-37, Watertown, NY 13601, volunteertransportationcenter.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
