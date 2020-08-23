A chance at a miracle: Copenhagen sends off teen receiving kidney transplant

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loved ones held a send-off of a for a Copenhagen teen receiving life-saving kidney transplant and one family member is making a big sacrifice to give him a better life.
Sunday was all about Andrew Carroll and the celebration of a new addition: a kidney.
“I was pretty surprised knowing that all my friends and family came out and showed their love,” said Andrew.
Cars were decorated with farm animals,Buffalo Bills gear, and balloons. Just a few of his favorite things.
“Even though he’s had some challenges growing up, he always wants to help somebody who needs it, and he’s just a good friend,” said Kristy Sullivan.
And he has some good friends, too. Cars lined up to wish Andrew well before his kidney transplant, a surgery he’s been waiting for for months.
“Through this distancing, we’re trying so hard to think of things we can do without being with them. Even though what we really want to do is be there for them and hugging on them and all of that,” said Kristy.
As for Andrew’s kidney donor, or as he likes to call it “kidney buddy”, she is none other than his Aunt Denise.
“I have two kidney’s, and one is free to go. So it was not even a second thought. I signed up immediately, I pushed the process as fast as I could,” said Denise.
A life-changing gesture for Andrew.
“I’m very thankful, having my own aunt as a donor that has been with me through all this time,” said Andrew.
And while their bond has always been strong, a piece of Denise will now always be with him.
“Well, she might not be my favorite (aunt), but it’s pretty cool that she’s my donor,” said Andrew.
