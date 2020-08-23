More thunderstorms possible tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight before drying out by the early morning hours.
While we will start out Monday dry by the afternoon hours we will have the risk for a few thunderstorms some of which could be strong to severe weather. More thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through.
While we will have rain chances every day this week the bigger story will be the cooler temperatures. After Tuesday we will remain mostly in the lower 70s with only a couple days getting to the mid to upper 70s.
