New lows: 16th straight day COVID-19 positivity rate is below 1%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as the state enters it’s 16th straight day with a coronavirus positivity rate below 1%.
0.77% of Saturday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.
Sunday Governor Cuomo’s office reported statewide hospitalizations have dropped to 472, a new low since March 16th.
The number of intensive care unit patients has also reached a new low number since March: 110 people.
Intubations, where patients are placed on a machine to help them breath, are also down. That number has dropped to 50.
5 people died Saturday from COVID-19, and no deaths were reported in New York City.
“New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March -- that’s a real achievement,” Governor Cuomo said. “But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart - follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!”
