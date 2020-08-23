Sunday Sports: Madrid native & Division 1 hockey coach is soon to be jobless

ANCHORAGE, A.K. (WWNY) - COVID-19 has had a major impact on the college sports world, and on Wednesday, a Division 1 Men’s Hockey Team that has local ties to it learned it’s school was shelving it’s program after the upcoming 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus, budget cuts and losing it’s conference affiliation after this season.
Alaska - Anchorage announced that their men’s hockey program would be discontinued after the upcoming season, putting Madrid native and former Clarkson hockey player Matt Curley out of a job.
Curley was named the head coach of the Seawolves in 2018, and at the time, was the youngest head coach in Men’s Division 1 hockey.
Curley spoke to me via zoom on Friday from Anchorage and told me that despite the way things are ending at Alaska - Anchorage, it’s been a great ride with the Seawolves.
”I’m hopeful of an opportunity to come. I was extremely fortunate and grateful to have this one coming from Europe, and coming across the globe to live here and do this job. So I’m hoping that I get the opportunity at some point to continue in this profession. It’s a huge passion of mine, it’s my life and I’m hoping that this will lead to bigger and better things in the future,” said Curley.
An area golf tournament that has been taking place for over 20 years will be taking place in a few weeks. It’s a tournament that’s goal is to help youth in the area get started and stay involved with the game.
The North Country Future of Golf 4 Person Captain and Crew Tournament will be taking place on Sunday, September 6th at the Adams Country Club.
The tournament is hoping to get 18 teams to take part in the event which supports high school and youth golf.
”So, we have had a golf tournament here in Adams for more than 20 years that raised money for scholarships for South Jeff students. And starting last year, we expanded it to other high schools and we raised about $2,000 last year and gave that out to 4 different programs,” said tournament organizer Brian Sheley.
Last year was the first year the tournament gave money to schools other than South Jeff, with the LaFargeville golf team getting $800, South Jeff receiving $600, the Northern New York Junior Golf Team taking home $400 and the Parishville Hopkinton golf team getting $200.
Sheley says its important to him and others involved with the tournament to raise funds for area high school golf programs.
”We’re trying to keep kids in golf, it’s been great for people that I grew up with. It’s great for contacts in the business world, it’s good exercise and just basically the entire golf community is a great group of people that raises a lot of money for a lot of different causes,” said Sheley.
Sheley says that tournament organizers have not been as active in seeking sponsors due to COVID-19 but adds they will gladly accept any help from businesses that want to help out the tournament.
”We have some sponsors and donations but we’re always willing to take more. We are being a little bit cautious this year because of covid, we’re not trying to go out and pound on a lot of doors, businesses are struggling enough but we’d certainly take any either sponsorships or donations for raffle prizes,” said Sheley.
If you’re interested in helping out with a sponsorship, raffle prizes or want to golf in the tournament you can contact Sheley at spudsheley1@gmail.com, on Facebook Messenger or at 315-816-7890.
