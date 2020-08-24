Alexander S. Kozsan, 88, of Massena

Active in the Massena community, Alex was a member of the American Legion Post 79, VFW #1143, he was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, receiving Knight of the year in 1984, an officer of NY Telco Credit Union, Holy Family School Board and Louisville Town Board for 10 years. He was an avid golfer and played in the men’s league and mixed couples league at Massena-Raymondville Country Club. He was also an accomplished bowler and was inducted into the ABC Hall of Fame Bowling League.