Bruce J. Richer, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Bruce J. Richer, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (August 28, 2020) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Mr. Richer passed away early Sunday morning (August 23, 2020) at the Massena Rehabilitation Center.
Surviving are his children David Richer & his wife Tami of Ogdensburg and Teena Washburn & her husband Gerald of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Dawn Richer, Kristy Jones & her husband Chris, Sarah Richer, Heather Washburn and Christopher Washburn; great-granddaughter Melina Jones; a sister Gloria Richer address unknown; a niece Brenda Smith of PA and a step-sister Carol Huber of PA along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bruce was predeceased by two brothers Eugene & Henry Richer Jr.
He was born on September 30, 1932 in Watertown NY, a son of the late Henry & Mary (Touron) Richer. He attended Watertown Schools and later enlisted in the US Army from 1950 to 1952 and later the Army Reserves for 14 ½ years as a combat engineer.
Bruce was predeceased by his first two wives, Joyce Bushey in 1997 and Doris Richards in 2004. He again was married on June 26, 2008 to Penny Dempsey in Batavia, NY. She also predeceased him in June of 2017.
Bruce was raised in Watertown and later entered the military. Following his discharge he moved to Ogdensburg in 1955. In 1956 he became employed with the NYS Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1987.
He attended both St. Mary’s and Notre Dame Churches, was the CSEA local president for 10 years, a life member of the VFW, and trustee of the Homeowners Association in FL. He enjoyed carpentry, square dancing and bowling. Bruce was also the purchaser of the grand piano’s currently at both St. Mary’s Cathedral and Notre Dame Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
