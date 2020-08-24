Cobb: Stefanik ’playing politics’ with USPS vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Democratic Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb calls it “playing politics” after her opponent, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, voted to put billions of dollars into the United States Postal Service.
Stefanik was one of 26 Republicans to vote yes to support billions of dollars in emergency USPS funds. But Cobb is pointing to another vote Stefanik cast that same day.
"We need someone who will be here 24/7, 365 days of the year who's not playing politics, and unfortunately, Elise Stefanik plays politics," said Cobb.
The House passed legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect the November election.
The Democrat-sponsored bill calls for the cash-strapped Postal Service to receive an extra $25 billion in funding.
House Republicans slammed the legislation, which would also reverse recent Postal Service changes amid concerns about mail-in voting.
But Stefanik, who represents the 21st Congressional District, voted in favor of this bill. Stefanik was one of only 26 Republicans to do so.
In a statement to 7 News, Stefanik said she "voted yes on last week's legislation after working to ensure the bill was bipartisan."
She continued to say that Congress "must ensure that our Postal Service has the resources to continue serving our rural community."
But Cobb points out that Stefanik actually voted against bringing the measure to a floor vote the same day.
"Elise Stefanik voted against the bill seeing the light of day," said Cobb.
A spokesperson for the Congresswoman says Stefanik has a strong record when it comes to supporting the U.S. Postal Service - writing letters, co-sponsoring bills, and voting for benefits for USPS workers.
Cobb says she doesn't buy it; she says it's all good timing.
"It is about her career and climbing the partisan political ladder. She comes every two years, and shows up, but we need a person that's going to fight for us 24/7, 365 days a year not just in an election year," said Cobb.
The legislation is not expected to get in front of the Republican-controlled Senate, let alone pass it.
As of Sunday, President Trump said he promises to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
Stefanik is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.
