Cuomo issues executive order about elections, absentee ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Monday that requires county boards of elections to take concrete steps to inform voters of upcoming deadlines, be prepared for upcoming elections and help ensure absentee ballots can be used in all elections.
County boards of elections must take the following actions:
- Send a mailing outlining all deadlines for voters by Tuesday, September 8.
- Send staffing plans and needs to the New York State Board of Elections by September 20 so BOE can assist in ensuring adequate coverage.
- Adopt a uniform clarified envelope for absentee ballots and require counties to use it.
- Count votes faster: require all objections to be made by the county board in real time, make sure that boards are ready to count votes and reconcile affidavit and absentee ballots by 48 hours after elections.
- Provide an option for New Yorkers to vote absentee in village, town and special district elections.
“This election is going to be one of the most critical in modern history. It will be controversial. You already hear the statements questioning the vote, and the accuracy of the vote, and mail-in ballots. We want to make sure that every vote is counted; every voice is heard and that it’s fair and right and accurate,” Governor Cuomo said in a news release. “I’m issuing today’s executive order because we want boards of elections to count votes efficiently and we want them to get it right, but we want it done in a timely manner. We don’t want to hear after-the-fact excuses.”
