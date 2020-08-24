LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna E. Wurtz, 74 of LaFargeville passed away Sunday evening at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Donna was born July 1, 1946 in Amityville, NY the daughter of Joseph and Armida Smith Krauss. She graduated from Mepham High School in 1964
On September 7, 1968 she married in the Town of Bellmore and that marriage ended in divorce.
Donna worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Schoenfield in Watertown after moving to LaFargeville. She also worked as an information operator for a Telephone company, assistant manager of a catalog store and also took care of wayward court appointed children through Catholic Charities helping fifteen children through the years.
She is survived by her loving son Matthew and his wife Dawn Wurtz, her loving daughter Marissa Hyde of LaFargeville and her grandchildren Ryan and Shania Wurtz, Kyle Wurtz, Camden Wurtz, Alyssa Wurtz and great granddaughter Lucy Jane Wurtz.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother John Krauss.
As per her request she will be cremated. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.