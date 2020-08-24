Hot & muggy -- again

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll likely hit the 80s again today, so it’s going to be another hot and muggy one.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
The heat and humidity build to give us a 30 to 40 percent chance of late-afternoon showers.
It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Things get much cooler after that. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 40s.
Wednesday’s highs will only be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be around 70.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days.
Sunday will be sunny with highs around 70.
