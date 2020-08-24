Jefferson County issues guidance for gym reopenings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has issued its guidance for gyms and fitness centers to reopen.
The state is allowing those facilities to open starting today (Monday), but they first have to be inspected by local Public Health offices.
In order to open, each gym and fitness center needs to have a plan for how it will meet state guidelines.
Gyms can only allow patrons inside at 33 percent capacity and everyone needs to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
There are also requirements for their ventilation systems and disinfecting equipment.
Local public health officials say gym owners need to
- Review the state’s reopening guidelines
- Submit an affirmation form to verify they’ve read and understand the guidelines.
- Prepare a written plan outlining the steps they’ll take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here’s a template.
- Email publichealth@co.jefferson.ny.us with a completed safety plan including information on their ventilation systems, their name and phone number, their business name and address, anticipated reopening date, and anticipated hours of operation.
Health officials say they will conduct the required inspections within two weeks of each facility’s reopening.
