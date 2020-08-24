Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties each report 2 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning the total number of positive test results for the coronavirus to date is 229.
There are no hospitalizations. Six people are in mandatory isolation, 28 are in mandatory quarantine and another 509 are in precautionary quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has performed 15,847 tests.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County also reported 2 new cases Monday; the total number of cases the pandemic began now stands at 264.
Three cases are described as active.
There are no hospitalizations and 257 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 39,452 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
