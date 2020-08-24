Joanne H. Willett, (Dodie), 73, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne H. Willett, (Dodie) 73, of Roberts Road, passed away on Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving extended family.
Joanne was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 5, 1947, daughter of the late Clifford Nelson and Janet Grace (Martin) Gould. She attended Lyme Central School and later was a homemaker.
She loved the New York Yankees, Kenny Rogers, and word searches.
Survivors include three children, George Willett of La Grande, Oregon; Scott Willett of Chaumont, NY; and Kari Judd of Herkimer, NY; two stepchildren, James Cheal of Watertown, NY and Timothy Cheal of China Grove, North Carolina; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and lastly, her beloved fur-baby, Purrfect.
She is predeceased by a sister, Barbara Fulmer and a brother, James Gould.
No public services will be held. Private burial will take place in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Chaumont, New York.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
