John Allen Loucks, 70, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Allen Loucks, age 70, of Florida, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL.
John was born on August 21, 1950 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Howard and Janice (Jenkins) Loucks. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1969. In 1970, he entered into the United States Army, during the Vietnam War and he served his country until his honorable discharge in 1972.
John worked construction for many years for various construction companies. He also had worked as a prison guard for a while at a prison in Michigan. He was a member of the Gouverneur VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and he also played the spoons in a band. John also loved dressing up and playing Santa.
John is survived by his companion, Alice; two brothers, Charles and Carol Loucks of DePeyster and James and Rachel Loucks of Michigan; four sisters, Linda and Gary Scott of Gouverneur, Connie Kinney of Gouverneur, Barbara and Randy Dillman of Tennessee and Pamela Loucks of Gouverneur and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Frederic and Gloria Loucks and a brother-in-law, Earl Kinney.
In keeping with John’s wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhome.com.
