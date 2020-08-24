Low-risk youth sports can start next month, governor says

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some high school sports season can get underway in less than a month.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow low-risk sports to start practicing and playing on September 21.
All sporting events have been on hold since March because of the coronavirus.
Sports such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, and swimming can start up in all of the state’s regions.
Cuomo said school sports have to follow Department of Health guidelines.
He also said athletes will only be allowed to travel to play or practice inside their regions or nearby regions until October 19.
The governor said higher-risk sports with full physical contact, such as tackle football, wrestling, rugby, and ice hockey, can practice, but cannot play.
