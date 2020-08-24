Lucas R. Purser, 30, formally of Massena

Lucas was raised in Massena, New York and is a 2008 graduate of Massena Central High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 2008 and served his country for six years before medically retiring in 2014. After retirement, he attended SUNY Buffalo and was one semester away from attaining his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. He competed in two Department of Defense Warrior Games: West Point in 2016 and Tampa in 2019. He also competed in the 2017 lnvictus Games in Toronto.