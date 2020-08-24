Ms. Nancy J. Dalland, 75, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ms. Nancy J. Dalland, 75, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home where she had been under the care of her family and hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with Nancy’s wishes there will be no public services at this time as her family will honor her life privately.
Nancy was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on December 1, 1944 to the late Earl and Katherine (Falvy) Barcomb. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Potsdam where she eventually taught French at the Campus Learning Center and Nancy was also the owner and operator of the Pleasant Valley Greenery.
She was married to Laurence F. LaGoy and they had 3 daughters. Laurence passed away and later in life she found new love and companionship with John I. Dalland and they were married on May 30, 1987. John passed away on April 21, 2012.
Family always came first to Nancy, but she also had a passion for gardening, animals, puzzles and traveling.
She is survived by her 3 daughters: Michelle (Sean) Despaw, Donna Foote, and Teri (Bret) Rawson, all of Potsdam; grandchildren, Nathaniel Despaw, Matthew Foote, Makenzie Foot, Taylor Rawson, and Brandon Rawson; and her sister Amanda (Bob) Malley of Mountain View.
A brother, Earl Barcomb II also predeceased her.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s honor to: Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, or Potsdam Humane Society 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Please connect with Nancy’s family on the Tribute Wall section of her obituary on our website at www.hammillfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.