NY will apply for federal program for unemployment funds

NEW YORK (AP) - New York state will apply for a federal program for unemployment money now that the state won’t have to come up with additional funds to cover a portion of what the Trump administration had originally proposed.
President Donald Trump had signed an executive order earlier this month making money available.
It was announced as a $400-per-week benefit, but put the onus on the states to pay $100 a week of that amount.
At the time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the idea “laughable.”
The U.S. Department of Labor issued guidance last week saying states would not have to contribute.
Trump’s order came after a $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit expired at the end of July, without a new bill for pandemic relief being reached.
