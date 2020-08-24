Some local gyms reopen, others decide to wait

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After months of being closed, the state allowed gyms to reopen Monday. We visited one gym, which wasted no time reopening, and another, which decided to wait another week.
For Thousand Island Fitness Center co-owner Gary Bass, it took making an outdoor gym and being part of a class action lawsuit before finally being allowed by the state to reopen.
"It's been very stressful on everyone, but fortunately, we live in a great community; we have a lot of support," he said.
When Governor Cuomo gave the green light for gyms to reopen Monday morning, Bass didn't waste any time.
"As soon as we got the guidelines, which came a day after he announced it, which is ridiculous, we went right to work to make sure we could open and we're ready to open," he said.
Gyms must run at 33 percent capacity. Members must stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask at all times.
With pages full of guidelines, not all gyms felt they were ready - meaning they'll stay empty for another week.
"We really took the time to read through those pages and pages of guidelines and we are trying to implement all those guidelines. And you know rushing through that, we didn't want to get shut down again," said Shawna Cutuli, managing director for membership facilities at the Watertown Family YMCA.
One of those guidelines: a health inspection by the Jefferson County Department of Health. That can either be done prior to reopening, or within the first two weeks of being reopen.
"There are some heavy regulations in there. A lot that has to do with HVAC. So we're going through all of our facilities, trying to make sure we will be up to par and that we are able to put in all of those filters and air systems," said Cutuli.
Cutuli says their health inspections are set for later this week. The YMCA is set to reopen its fitness centers on Monday, August 31.
