Troopers ask for help finding missing teen

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a missing Malone teen.
Troopers say 15-year-old Brandon King went missing from his home over the weekend.
He was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
King was last seen wearing a green Franklin Academy hoodie, blue shorts, blue shoes, and a tan baseball cap.
Anyone with information can contact state police in Malone at 518-873-2750.
