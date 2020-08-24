Troopers ask for help finding missing teen

Troopers ask for help finding missing teen
Brandon King went missing from his Malone home Saturday, state police say. (Source: New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff | August 24, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 1:17 PM

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a missing Malone teen.

Troopers say 15-year-old Brandon King went missing from his home over the weekend.

He was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

King was last seen wearing a green Franklin Academy hoodie, blue shorts, blue shoes, and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Malone at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.