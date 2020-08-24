Unemployed? You could see extra $300 in benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - If you’re unemployed, you may soon see an extra $300 a week in benefits.
New York state was approved for a grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the weekend.
On August 8, President Trump signed an executive order extending unemployment benefits while Congress decides on a new coronavirus relief bill.
According to FEMA, the executive order extends benefits by using $44 billion in federal funding from its Disaster Relief Fund. FEMA says it will work with Governor Cuomo to make the funding available to New Yorkers.
"For those individuals that are trying to live on less than 50 percent of their income, and in many areas, this extra $300 right now is going to be quite meaningful to them in order to make ends meet for their households," said Cheryl Mayforth of The WorkPlace.
Mayforth says those who were receiving pandemic unemployment assistance under the CARES Act do not need to reapply for unemployment to receive the $300.
