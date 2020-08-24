Your Turn: feedback on mail delays, gyms reopening & young hero

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A union representing some Postal Service workers claims changes made at the federal level are disrupting mail service in the north country. We asked if you’re seeing delays:
I seem to be getting my mail on time.
Joseph Connell
My son's heart med(ication) is late. Thankfully we were able to get it UPS overnighted.
Ruby Elliott
For the first time my checks have arrived late. Late paying bills; forced to pay late fees!
Lana Alexander
Gyms were allowed to reopen Monday. They can only be at 33 percent capacity and patrons must wear masks at all times:
It's about time gyms are open.
Nancy Frank
How many people are going to pass out from this!
Sara DeMarse McGill
I wish them luck and good health. I still think it's awfully dangerous as this disease is spread by breath.
Sheri Miller
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office honored 10 year old Garth Allen of Madrid for pulling a drowning boy out of a pool:
Great job, son. You're a true hero.
Terry Morehouse
Congratulations Garth! You are a very brave young man.
Danielle Bartholomew
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.