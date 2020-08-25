Akwesasne brothers accused of possessing 470 pounds of marijuana

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two brothers from Akwesasne who were stopped for alleged traffic violations are accused of having hundreds of pounds of marijuana in the vehicles they were driving.
State police say 27 year old Tevin Terrance and 25 year old Tyren Terrance were driving separate vehicles when they were stopped Thursday morning on Route 30 in Mayfield, N.Y.
Police say they noticed a marijuana odor coming from the vehicles.
Between the two vehicles, police say they found about 470 pounds of marijuana in several hockey bags.
They were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and issued tickets to appear in Mayfield town court next month.
