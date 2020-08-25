Allied health pre-certification workshops offered in person

JCC pre-certification workshops
By 7 News Staff | August 25, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated August 25 at 8:56 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering in-person allied health pre-certification workshops.

JCC’s Betsi Bentz explains that classes start in September or October, depending on the program.

You can watch her 7 News This Morning interview in the video.

In-person workshops are being offered for phlebotomy, clinical medical assistant, and pharmacy tech. Other workshops are offered online.

You can call 315-786-2233 to find out more or you can visit sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.