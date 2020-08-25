Becoming partly sunny & less humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday was off to a warm and muggy start, but it should become less humid into the afternoon.
Showers moved through overnight and we can expect a few more by mid-morning.
It will become partly sunny by afternoon and highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be much cooler overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny and refreshing. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Rain is likely Thursday and there’s a chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be around 70.
It will be mostly sunny and 68 on Sunday.
Monday will be sunny and 73.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.