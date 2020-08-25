Border Patrol agents fish diver from St. Lawrence

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a diver from the swift waters of the St. Lawrence River’s main channel on Sunday.
Border patrol officials say agents from their Wellesley Island station were patrolling the river when they spotted a diver in distress floating in the main channel near Alexandria Bay.
The diver, who appeared exhausted, told agents he’d been separated from his dive group.
Agents then pulled the man from the river with an improvised rope ladder along with 250 pounds of air tanks and a propulsion device, which they say made “recovery very difficult.”
The diver didn’t appear injured and declined medical attention. Agents say they dropped him off at Bonnie Castle Marina as he requested.
