Celebration of life for Dennis L. Streeter Sr.

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Dennis L. Streeter Sr., age 55, who passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 will be holding a Celebration of Life 4:00 P.M. on September 19, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Amanda Oshier located at 35 West Main Street, Canton, NY. As per the request of the family, memorial contributions may be shared with the Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694 Friends and family are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com