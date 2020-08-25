Colleges in St. Lawrence County report COVID infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Similar to how the counties have been reporting daily COVID-19 infection numbers, the colleges in St. Lawrence County are beginning to report the tally of cases on campus.
Clarkson University reported its first case of the virus on campus over the weekend. No further details were given out of respect for the person’s privacy.
The college says the person is currently in quarantine.
St. Lawrence University also has 1 case of COVID, reported earlier; 19 people are in campus quarantine.
The school has performed more than 1,700 tests since last Monday.
At SUNY Potsdam, there have been no positive cases, but that's only after aboout 65 test results have come in for students and employees.
There are still more than 500 student test results pending.
At SUNY Canton, there have been no positive cases as of last week; 67 people have been tested so far.
