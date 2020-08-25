Former Fort Drum soldier speaks at Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A former Fort Drum soldier and now congressional candidate in Pennsylvania spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday night.
Sean Parnell left the Army after a 2006 injury while fighting in the war in Afghanistan.
He was a captain in the 10th Mountain Division and went on to write a New York Times best-selling book called "Outlaw Platoon," recounting his time overseas.
He's now running for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. It covers much of Pittsburgh's northwestern suburbs.
In his speach, Parnell backed President Trump and chastised the Democratic Party for what he characterized as a shift towards radicalism.
"America needs all her patriots to rush to her defense. My fellow Americans, I promise you this, in our tent, you are free," said Parnell.
Parnell is running against the district's Democratic incumbent, Conor Lamb.
Lamb, a former Marine Corps lawyer and reserve captain, was elected in 2018.
He spoke at last week's Democratic National Convention.
The two parties’ selection of the candidates for that district as convention speakers has been pointed to as an example of how seriously they take Pennsylvania’s role in the upcoming election.
