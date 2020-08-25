Good day on the COVID front in Jefferson, St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Neither Jefferson nor St. Lawrence counties reported new COVID cases Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County has three active cases, and a total of 264 since the pandemic began.
No one is in the hospital.
Nearly 40,000 tests for the virus have been administered in St. Lawrence County.
No one’s in the hospital in Jefferson County either, and the only change of note in the county’s numbers was - the number of people in “precautionary quarantine” went up by 15.
Nearly 16,000 tests have been administered in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.