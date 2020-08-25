James W. Williamson, 87, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for James W. Williamson, age 87, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Gault officiating. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Williamson passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. James is survived by his wife, Sharon Williamson of Harrisville, NY; a daughter, Lee Williamson of Daytona Beach, FL; a daughter in law, Laura Williamson of Fairfax, VA; grandchildren, James L. Williamson and his wife, Megan, of Delray Beach, FL, Kathryn C. Williamson of Arlington, VA and Michael C. Williamson of Pensacola, FL; a sister, Patsy Forkey and her husband, Roger, of Sun City Center, FL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his previous wife, Dorothy May Anderson; a son, Charles J. Williamson in 2006 and three siblings, Lawrence Williamson in infancy, Brenda “Anne” Williamson in 2008 and Terrance Williamson in 2014. James was born on January 3, 1933, in Harrisville, NY, the son of Clyde and Zelma Mayhew Williamson. He graduated from Harrisville Central School and earned his Associate Degree from Canton ATC. Before Canton, he went to Albany Business School. James enlisted in the United States Army in 1953, serving in Sasebo, Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Mr. Williamson married Dorothy May Anderson on July 1, 1956, she later predeceased him on August 21, 1989. James later married Sharon Stanger on July 11, 1992, at Chapel on the Lake in Harrisville, NY. James drove school bus and later owned and operated an appliance store with his father in the early 1960′s. He then went on to work at Chemetall Oakite in Berkley Heights, NJ as a technical sales rep where he earned the David C. Ball Award twice before his retirement. James enjoyed hunting, traveling to the Arctic Circle, Montana, and Wyoming, as well as locally. He was an honorary member of the Case Marsh Club as well as a founding member of the Panther Creek Club. He also loved snowmobiling, sailing and motorboating. He was past member of the Gouverneur Elk’s Club, American Legion, VFW, member of the foundation board for Carthage Area Hospital and a member of the Diana Development Corporation. Donations may be made in James memory to the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club, P. O. Box 273, Harrisville, NY 13648 and the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Harrisville, NY 13648. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.