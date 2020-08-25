JCC prepares dorms for students who live on campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At Jefferson Community College in Watertown, on-campus students are about to start arriving.
From Wednesday to Sunday, students will move in to their dorms, but not nearly as many as a normal year.
Usually, the dorm building at JCC can house 300 students.
This year, they're only accepting 130 and each student will get a single room to help prevent germ spread.
In shared areas like hallways, mailboxes, lounges and computer rooms, JCC will do thorough cleaning. Before students even unpack their bags, they'll be screened.
"As far as when students arrive to campus, we're going to have everyone screened. And students arriving from "hotspots" will be quarentined, and all students will have a COVID test," said Dr. Corey Campbell, JCC VP for student engagement and retention.
Campbell says he is looking forward to having students on campus again to provide some normalcy to the school year.
Officials say there are still a few more days to register for the fall term.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.