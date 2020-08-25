Laptop demand leaves local school districts waiting for needed computers

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - On the days that grade school students work remotely this fall, they will continue to use school-issued laptops to get their work done. There’s a great demand for that kind of tech and some school districts are still waiting for new computers they’ve ordered.
The first day of school is two weeks away for the LaFargeville Central School District.
Staff members have been going through student Chromebooks to make sure they are ready to be sent home on the days students will be working remotely.
However, the district is one full grade level short of new laptops that haven’t been delivered.
“Luckily, in our situation, we have enough older iPads that the students are able to start with those if we don’t get the delivery and then we will move over to the Chromebooks as soon as they arrive,” said Travis Hoover, district superintendent.
Along with waiting for its computers to arrive, Hoover says WiFi connectivity may also be an issue in the rural district as they estimate 20 percent of families in the area may have trouble connecting from home.
"Our every other day hybrid scenario for grades 6 through 12, they are going to have to be on the internet every other day. So if that's happening, that becomes a big struggle for families at home," said Hoover.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier says they are also waiting for their laptop order.
"We have about 500 Chromebooks that are Samsung Chromebooks that are not going to be delivered in for the start of the school year," she said.
Dobmeier says they have have had to re-purpose older devices until the new shipment arrives.
However, she says they have enough laptops to get the school year started and are excited to welcome back the students soon.
"We're just really looking forward to having students physically back in the building," she said.
Both districts say their shipments should be in by the end of September.
