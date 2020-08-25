Lewis County issues advisory about COVID-19 exposure risk

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County’s latest confirmed case of the coronavirus visited two area businesses shortly before testing positive.
Public Health officials are asking people who may have been at those places at the same time to give them a call as soon as possible.
Health officials say that while they were investigating the 58th case they discovered that person had been at the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 and at Crossroads Tavern in Naumburg between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21.
People who visited either establishment at those times should call Public Health at 315-376-5108. People may get an auto recording that will direct them to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Public Health will then follow up as soon as possible.
Officials say the risk of exposure in a shared public space is small, so they ask people to stay patient and calm.
In the meantime, that latest case is the only of the 58 confirmed cases in isolation. The rest have recovered.
Sixty people are under quarantine.
The county has performed 7,607 tests on 4,170 people. There were negative results for 7,533 and results are pending for 16 more.
