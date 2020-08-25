Local unemployment rates still in double-digits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is still seeing double-digit or near double-digit unemployment.
The state Labor Department released its July jobless numbers on Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, July’s jobless rate was 12.3 percent, up from the year before when the rate was 4.9 percent.
St. Lawrence County’s unemployment rate last month was 12.1 percent, up from 5.7 percent a year ago.
In Lewis County, July’s jobless rate was 9.7 percent, up from 4.5 percent the year before.
New York City’s jobless rate in July was 20 percent.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 15.6 percent to 15.9 percent in July 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.