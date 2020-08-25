Margaret “Maggie” E. McIntosh, age 94, formerly of Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret “Maggie” E. McIntosh, age 94, formerly of Palmyra and Pitcairn, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing.
There will be a graveside service held in the Fullerville Cemetery on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret was born on December 24, 1925 in Edwards to the late Abner H. and Florence M. (Wood) Rice. After her father died, she was raised by her mother and step-father, Ernest Everett Rice. She married Theodore Q. McIntosh. He passed away on October 18, 1972.
Maggie earned her L.P.N. at the nursing school in Ogdensburg and worked for the State Psychiatric Hospitals in Ogdensburg and Rochester. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting hats, blankets and gloves, watching baseball (especially the Braves) and liked to travel. Above all, Maggie loved to visit with her family.
She is survived by five sons, Cornelius Rice, James, David, Peter and Douglas McIntosh, sisters, Elizabeth Rose and Sharon Horne, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Maggie is predeceased by her husband, Theodore, two sons, Steven and Lawrence McIntosh, brothers, Edwin and Cilas Rice, and sisters, Barbara McIntosh, Donna Soper and Rosalind “Lois” Davis.
