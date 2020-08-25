Mary Ellen Brown, 73, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Ellen Brown, age 73, passed away on August 25, 2020 at her son’s home in Harrisville.
Viewing will be private at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery with Dave Downing officiating. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mary was born on May 7, 1947 in Gouverneur to the late Neil and Helen (Cousins) Bassette. She graduated from the Clifton-Fine Central School in 1965. Mary married John A. Brown on September 11, 1965. John passed away in July 1995.
Mary took care of her granddaughters while they were growing up and enjoyed it thoroughly. The love of her life was always dogs. She was a proud supporter and dog receiver of the Basset Hound Rescue program. She also enjoyed gardening and working on crafts, including ceramics with her best friend, Pat.
Her survivors include her step-mother, Pauline Bassette; her sister, Donna LeClair; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Autumn Brown; son, Jim Brown; four grandchildren, Caitlyn (Richard Murray, Nicole (Darren Fairbanks), Drew Brown, Lyndsay (Johann Kallelid) two great-grandson, Mason and Carson; and a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah, and has another on the way.
She is predeceased by her parents, Neil and Helen Bassette; a sister, Jeanne Sylvia and a brother, Keith Bassette.
Donations in memory of Mary may go Friends 4 Pound Paws, 55 Owl Road, Gouverneur NY 13642 or www.friends4poundpaws.org and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam NY 13676 or www.hospiceslv.org.
