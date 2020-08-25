Mary Kathryn Spagnolo, 78, of Massena

After graduation, she worked for a year at the Ogdensburg City School District. In 1965, she started her career at Massena Central School as a School Library Specialist, retiring in June 1997. Mary Kathryn was a devout Catholic and active communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she enjoyed many years singing in the choir and being a member of the League of the Sacred Heart. In addition, she was a member of the NYS Library Association, NYS School Library Association, Massena Women’s College Club, Royal Neighbors of America, North Country Council of International Reading Association, and the New York State Teacher’s Association. She had a great love for reading and had a very generous heart and spirit, as she was regularly giving gifts to her many friends and family.