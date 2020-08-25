Norma J. Savage, 67, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for Norma J. Savage, age 67 of Lisbon will be held on Tuesday (Sept 1, 2020) at 2:00pm at the White Church Cemetery with Pastor Patrick Severson officiating. Norma passed away on Tuesday (Aug 25, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children Darrick Ward & his fiancée Erin Martel of Ogdensburg, Dana LaCoss and her husband Robert of Potsdam; grandchildren Hayden Ward, Lauren & Ryan LaCoss; her mother Kathleen A. Sprowls of Old Dekalb; a brother Richard Crawford & his wife Lamona of Lisbon; two sisters Cynthia Crawford & her companion David Hess of Hammond, Penny Price & her husband Karl of Brewerton, NY; nieces & nephews Summer & Julie Smith, Joshua & Dylan Crawford, Joseph & Katherine Crawford, Kate & Zach Price; a companion Herbert Hennigan and many cousins.
She was predeceased by two sons Jason Ward in 1997 and Michael Ward in infancy and her father Richard J. Crawford in 1968; beloved granny Violet Conger in 1974 and a brother Rodney Brouillard in 2014.
Norma was born on December 20, 1952 in Alexandria Bay NY, a daughter of Richard J. & Kathleen (Conger) Crawford. She graduated from Hammond Central School in 1971, and continued her education at SUNY Canton with a major in Veterinary Science. She later married Sylas “Skip” Savage on February 14, 2003. They later separated but remained friends.
During her career she was employed as a vet tech for the Potsdam Animal Society for 15 years, and later as a laborer for Breckenridge until her retirement. She also ran her own pet shop out of her home for many years.
Norma was a member of the Amvets Auxiliary in Dekalb and enjoyed music, dancing, raising birds, gardening, being with her family, and animals of all kinds. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
