Ogdensburg water users may lose pressure for a time

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Department of Public Works plans to repair a water main Tuesday morning. The work could cause a decrease in water pressure.
The city will start work at 9 a.m., and is expected to be completed by 11 a.m.
When the water main is repaired, users may experience discolored water. If that happens they should let one tap run for about half an hour or until the water clears.
You can call the public works department at 315-393-2300 with any questions.
