COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Perry Don Hamilton, Sr., 84, of State Highway 56, Colton died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge, Ogdensburg, after a brief stay. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 PM at 2792 State Hwy 56, South Colton. Burial will take place on Sunday, August 30 at 11 Am in Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton.