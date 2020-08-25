Peter Pan Re-Imagined

R.L. Allman’s Peter Pan, the first completed episode of director/writer Ronnie Allman’s nine-part fantasy limited series that resets J.M. Barrie’s enduring tale in a gritty, alternative timeline San Francisco, will make its Southern California premiere at the prestigious Dances With Films festival, unspooling September 5 and 6 online in Los Angeles and worldwide: https://dwfla.com/2020/movies/r-l-allmans-peter-pan/. While characterized as “dark, character-driven and deeply relevant,” Allman reimagined this first episode of the “classic fable with a blend of thrills and neon-noir,” and what would have appeared wildly dystopic only months ago has become spot-on and culturally relevant in portraying today’s world: replete with runaway gentrification, greed, sex, drugs, drag, race and class struggle, societal upheaval, and a custom motorcycle called Shadow.