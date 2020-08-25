Peter Pan Re-Imagined

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
R.L. Allman’s Peter Pan, the first completed episode of director/writer Ronnie Allman’s nine-part fantasy limited series that resets J.M. Barrie’s enduring tale in a gritty, alternative timeline San Francisco, will make its Southern California premiere at the prestigious Dances With Films festival, unspooling September 5 and 6 online in Los Angeles and worldwide: https://dwfla.com/2020/movies/r-l-allmans-peter-pan/. While characterized as “dark, character-driven and deeply relevant,” Allman reimagined this first episode of the “classic fable with a blend of thrills and neon-noir,” and what would have appeared wildly dystopic only months ago has become spot-on and culturally relevant in portraying today’s world: replete with runaway gentrification, greed, sex, drugs, drag, race and class struggle, societal upheaval, and a custom motorcycle called Shadow.
Allman says, “with a dark, whimsical (!) twist, we retell the story of Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t grow up. In the first episode of this live-action near-future version, we introduce Peter before his conflict with Hooke and take you on a wild ride around the gritty city of Neverland. You will meet the Lost Boys, Peter’s street gang, and this new timeline’s version of many of your favorite Neverland characters, including a totally re-imagined Tinker Bell.”
he series stars Wynton Odd (Peter Pan); Rex Wheeler (Tinker Bell); Cameron James Matthews (Tootles); Emily Hu (Tiger Lily); and Jenn Tripp (C.J. Hooke). Witten by Ronnie Allman and Alex May, producers are Claire Fontana and Jorge Novoa. The first episode is completed; episodes 2-9 are in development.
Best-known as a focused, disciplined commercial director, Allman has directed numerous spots, from the “Cheetau” fragrance spoof (https://vimeo.com/114083535) to his “Top 50 Crash the Super Bowl” clip for Doritos. His short film work includes the post-apocalyptic FILTER, Grand Prize Winner for Ron Howard’s Imagination Film Festival, and the pre-apocalyptic SIX MINUTES. More here: www.ronnieallman.com.
