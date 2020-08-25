Pickup truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash with tractor trailer

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A pickup truck driver had to be airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after crashing into a tractor trailer in Evans Mills Tuesday.
It happened at the intersection of Routes 11 and 26 at approximately 8 a.m.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the pickup ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a tractor trailer.
Officials said the driver of the pickup had “relatively minor” injuries, but was transported by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital.
The tractor trailer driver was unhurt.
The crash is under investigation and officials said tickets pending.
