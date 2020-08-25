Potsdam, BLM condemn anti-police graffiti

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam Village Board and Black Lives Matter are condemning anti-police slurs found spray painted at Ives Park.
The village took to Facebook, calling the slurs “unacceptable.”
Black Lives Matter Potsdam is also condemning the graffiti. Jennifer Baxtron told 7 News: "That's not the way anyone should express their views or feelings, by defacing property. Besides it being against the law and just plain disrespectful, it adds more fuel to the fire between the local police, troopers, state police, security at the colleges and black lives. We are trying to build a positive relationship with law enforcement, not destroy it any more than it already is."
The slurs, which were spray painted on a portable toilet and on a playground, have been removed.
Village board members say they don't want it to get in the way of community dialogue.
"The language that was used, or the abbreviated language that was used, is not acceptable," said Maggie McKenna, Potsdam village trustee. "We are working here to support Black Lives Matter and to really create community to build bridges across our community."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.
