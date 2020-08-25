5 states removed, 1 territory added to New York’s quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five state have been removed from New York’s quarantine list and a third U.S. territory has been added,
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana have been removed from the list and Guam has been added.
It’s part of the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory that requires people to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread.
The list now includes 28 states and three territories: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin.
Closer to home, the governor said New York was gone 18 straight days with a positive infection rate below 1 percent. On Monday, .94 percent of the 67,000 tests were positive.
The north country’s rate was about half that at .5 percent.
Two people died from COVID-19 Monday.
There were 488 hospitalized for the virus with 133 in intensive care. Fifty-two people were on ventilators.
